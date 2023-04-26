Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 597 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $275.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.