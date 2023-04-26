Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 345 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

