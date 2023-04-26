Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 527 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

