Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

TT stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,442. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

