TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,897 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $26,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

