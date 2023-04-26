Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.78 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00007706 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.78 billion and $23.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,579.17 or 1.00028951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26129722 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $22,717,583.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.