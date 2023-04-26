TMD Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 48,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,326,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 310,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 23,979,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,908,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.