TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 881.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

