Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 112.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$9.27.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.77 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 76.75%. Research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7851562 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
