Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 112.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$9.27.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.77 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 76.75%. Research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7851562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.