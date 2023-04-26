Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. 570,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,252. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.