Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes $5.45 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VUG stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,194. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

