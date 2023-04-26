Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.21. 603,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

