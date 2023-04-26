Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFIS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,396 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

