Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 270,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
