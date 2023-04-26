Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

