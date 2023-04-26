Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.68. 297,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.