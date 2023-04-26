Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,260. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,725,223 shares of company stock worth $599,048,102. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

