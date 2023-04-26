Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 130,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

