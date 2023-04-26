Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,686 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 2,013,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

