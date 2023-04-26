Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after buying an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,033. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.