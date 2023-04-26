Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $247,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 354,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

