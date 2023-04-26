Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. 837,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,786. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

