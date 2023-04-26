Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $21.95 Million Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the quarter. Smith-Midland comprises 31.2% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 20.47% of Smith-Midland worth $21,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 5.5 %

SMID traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 16,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith-Midland Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

