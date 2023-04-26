Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 25,225 Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Quipt Home Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QIPT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile



Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

