Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 2,670,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

