Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $317.88 million and $9.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00037994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,114,412,605 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

