Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $539.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.