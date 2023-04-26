Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $87,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $15.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $532.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,260. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.13 and its 200-day moving average is $550.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

