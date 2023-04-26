The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. 207,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

