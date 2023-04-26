The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PRS REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45. PRS REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.60 ($1.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRS REIT

In related news, insider Jim Prower purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £36,480 ($45,560.13). 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PRS REIT

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

