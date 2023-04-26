The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $296.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.