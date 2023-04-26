The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $119.60

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.60 and last traded at $119.61, with a volume of 64570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

