The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $156.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.17.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,392,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $28,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.