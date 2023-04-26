The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,686,666,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 4,380,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,110. The stock has a market cap of $275.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

