The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

