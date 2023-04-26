The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,485 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Trading Down 1.7 %

Buckle stock opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

See Also

