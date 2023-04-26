The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,995 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for 3.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Bancorp worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

