TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $128.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of analysts recently commented on TFII shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.