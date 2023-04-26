Tezos Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.31 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $982.71 million and $19.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003998 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,852,787 coins and its circulating supply is 935,612,606 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.