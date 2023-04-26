Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $81.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Textron Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

