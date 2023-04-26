Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 550.4% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 20,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

TSLA traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,755,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,803,984. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $493.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

