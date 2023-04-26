Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Down 0.8 %

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

