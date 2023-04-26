Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

