Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.