Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tenable updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 581,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

