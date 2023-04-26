Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 2.3 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 17,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $700,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after buying an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $28,792,000. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,859,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.