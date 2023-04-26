Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.56-4.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.67. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.00-19.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $416.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $470.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.