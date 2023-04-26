Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,157 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 48,895 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch accounts for approximately 5.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Tejon Ranch worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,238 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,801 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 627,324 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,614 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

