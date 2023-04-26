Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.81.

Teck Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

