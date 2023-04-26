TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,864. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

